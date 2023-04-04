Videos
Covid surge: Masks made mandatory in public places
More than 150 people are confirmed to be corona infected in Tamil Nadu every day. Due to this it has been declared mandatory for doctors, nurses and patients to wear face masks in government hospitals. Following this, the Public Health Department has advised that people should wear face masks in places where people gather a lot. A request has been made to wear face masks in theaters, public halls and public places where people gather a lot.
