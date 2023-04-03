Videos

Kalakshetra case: Accused asst professor arrested

The Chennai police on April 3 has arrested Kalakshetra's assistant professor Hari Padman who had gone into hiding after summoning him over complaints of sexual harassment by students. His former student who studied in the institution from 2015-19, filed a complaint with Adyar all-women police station. Based on her complaint, Hari Padman was booked under three sections including IPC 354 (intending to outrage a woman's modesty). Hari Padman returned to Chennai from an educational trip to Hyderabad along with his students. Sexual abuses in the institution was said to have been taking place from 2008, according to the students.