Indian-origin man held for firebombing US building in 2022

An Indian-origin man has been arrested for firebombing a Madison office building in the US state of Wisconsin in May 2022, the Justice Department said. Hridindu Sankar Roy Chowdhury, 29, of Madison, who was arrested from Boston's International Airport is charged with one count of attempting to cause damage by means of fire or an explosive, the department said in a statement. If convicted, Roy Chowdhury faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison.