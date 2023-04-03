Videos

Eifel Tower has got its twin

The French saw a double of its most famous tower on, April 1. A replica one-tenth of the size was erected near the original Eiffel tower on the Champ de Mars. The installation of the 32-meter-high object is the work of artist Philippe Maindron, reported Times News. The miniature is just a tenth the size of the original, created in 1889, and is called the Eiffela. The birth certificate of the tower mentions the time of its assembly (5:25 am) and the weight: 23 tons. It was installed on the Champ de Mars in Paris as an April Fool's joke. The miniature tower should be on display at Campo de Marte until April 10, according to the newspaper The Parisian.