GST in march rose to Rs1.6lakh crore

Recording a growth, the gross GST revenue in March rose to Rs 1,60,122 crore as compared with Rs 1,49,577 crore during February this year. "The Gross GST revenue of Rs 1,60,122 crore comprise CGST of Rs 29,546 crore, SGST of Rs 37,314 crore, IGST of Rs 82,907 crore (including Rs 42,503 crore collected on import of goods) and cess of Rs 10,355 crore (including Rs 960 crore collected on import of goods)," the finance ministry said in a statement on April 1. It is for the fourth time, in the current financial year, that the gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark, registering second highest collection since implementation of GST. March month witnessed the highest IGST collection ever. Officials said that the revenues for the month of March 2023 are 13 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year