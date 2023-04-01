Videos

No free tabs provided by government: School students disappointed

While the DMK government has announced that school students will be provided with Tabs instead of Laptops, the students are disappointed as this notification is not included in the school education department's grant request book. While free laptops were provided to students during the AIADMK regime, the scheme was not implemented after the DMK government came to power. It was reported that a portable computer called a tab would be provided instead of a lap computer. But while it has not been given yet, the students are disappointed as the notification about it is not included in the school education department's grant request book this year as well.