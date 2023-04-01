Videos

Kalaignar Memorial International Marathon 2023

On the occasion of the centenary of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi, Kalaignar Memorial International Marathon is going to start on 6th August. The inaugural program and the registration for this event took place at the State College Campus, Chennai. Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ma. Subramanian, Sekar Babu and others participated in this program. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ma. Subramanian said that he will pay the entry fee to participate in the marathon. Speaking later, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the transgenders participating in the marathon will be given an incentive of one thousand rupees on behalf of the DMK youth.