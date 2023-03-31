Videos

Vijay Sethupathi visited Stalin photo exhibition

Actor Vijay Sethupathi visited Chief Minister Stalin's photo exhibition near Tirupalai, Madurai on March 31. He has said that it is a false claim that Stalin became the Chief Minister due to succession politics. Ten thousands of fans gathered in the area to see him. After watching the exhibition, he waved at the fans. Later speaking to the media, he said that it is a surprising thing that DMK was the first in the world to start youth wing and the claim that Stalin became the chief minister through succession politics is a lie.