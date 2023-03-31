Videos

Kalakshetra students protest over sexual harassment in campus

At Kalashetra College in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, the students staged a sit-in protest in the college premises, alleging sexual harassment by a teacher. They also alleged caste discrimination among students. Following this, the members of the National Commission for Women conducted an inquiry with the students of the college, and the college was given a holiday till April 6. In a statement issued by the Kalashetra administration, it has been said that explanations have been sought regarding the complaint of the students and legal action will be taken based on it. It has also been informed that if anyone else is involved in wrongdoing, strict action will be taken.