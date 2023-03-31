Videos

"I eat food provided under CM breakfast scheme": Udhay

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development and youth wing leader of DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin on March 31 spoke in the Legislative Assembly and stated that no matter which city he visits officially, he only eats food provided under Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme. "No matter which town I visit, I eat food provided under Chief Minister's breakfast scheme. To implement the scheme effectively, Rs 1 crore has been allocated to provide cooking training to selected self-help group girls in rural areas," he said. As part of Madurai visit, Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme at Municipality Middle School at Narayanapuram on March 27 . He sat along with the children and took breakfast to check the quality of food.