Rohit Sharma's answer to Dhoni retire after this IPL

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni is practicing for another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and like past few years, some cricket experts are claiming that this is going to be his last IPL season. In a pre-season press conference of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma gave a sharp answer to the question of Dhoni's retirement. Rohit pointed out that he has been coming across Dhoni's retirement reports for last couple of seasons now but stressed that the latter is supremely fit even now and should play a few more IPL seasons before hanging his boots. "I have been hearing for the last 2-3 years that this is going to be MS Dhoni's last year - I think he is fit enough to play for a few more seasons," Rohit said in the pre-season press conference of Mumbai Indians on March 29.