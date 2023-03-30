Videos

Pope Francis hospitalised with breathing difficulties

Pope Francis, 86, was admitted to a hospital in Rome on March 29 with a respiratory infection which will require a stay of a few days, the Vatican said. "In recent days Pope Francis has complained of some breathing difficulties," said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni in a statement. The pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital for medical checks, which revealed "a respiratory infection, that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical treatment", Bruni said, adding that a Covid-19 infection had been excluded. Earlier in the afternoon, the Vatican had said Francis had been admitted "for some previously scheduled checks." The pope, who this month marked 10 years as head of the Catholic Church, had earlier appeared in good spirits at his weekly audience at the Vatican, smiling as he greeted the faithful from his "popemobile".