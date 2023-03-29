Videos

Procedures implemented to create awareness among firework workers

In the policy brief of the Labor Welfare Department, it has been stated that since crackers industry are a labor intensive sector and most of the processes are fully dependent on labour, more accidents are likely to occur. It has also been mentioned that most of the workers in the firecracker factories are completely ignorant of the safe handling of chemicals, which is the main reason for the accidents. It is also reported that various safety procedures are being implemented to create awareness among the workers.