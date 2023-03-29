Videos

Priyanka Chopra slams bollywood

Actress Priyanka Chopra has alleged that she went to Hollywood because of the politics prevailing in Bollywood. Speaking in an interview, Priyanka Chopra confided that she had unwanted and bitter experiences in Bollywood and was sidelined without opportunities. In an interview, Priyanka Chopra mentioned that she moved to America because she was tired of the politics in the Bollywood