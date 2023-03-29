Videos
Priyanka Chopra slams bollywood
Actress Priyanka Chopra has alleged that she went to Hollywood because of the politics prevailing in Bollywood. Speaking in an interview, Priyanka Chopra confided that she had unwanted and bitter experiences in Bollywood and was sidelined without opportunities. In an interview, Priyanka Chopra mentioned that she moved to America because she was tired of the politics in the Bollywood
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android