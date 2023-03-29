Videos

Chennai mayor on amma hotel funding

Chennai Municipal Corporation Mayor Priya Rajan presented the budget for the current year for the second time on March 27. 4.38 crores were allotted to Amma Restaurant in 2021 and 4.85 crores last year, this financial year the amount has been increased to 9.64 crores. There are more than 400 Amma restaurants operating in the Chennai Corporation. It employs 3 thousand employees. Amma restaurants in Chennai were already reported to be running at a loss of Rs 786 crores, so the closures were expected. But since Amma restaurants have been allocated twice as much in this financial year, there is no chance of their closure.