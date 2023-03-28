Videos

Stones were pelted at Yediyurappa's office

Stones were pelted at former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's office and residence in Shikaripur during a protest staged by Banjara and Bhovi communities. Police resorted to lathi charge at the crowd after the agitators besieged the BJP leader's house and office. They were protesting against the implementation of the former Justice Sadashiva Commission's report on internal reservation among Scheduled Castes. The community believes that the new policy will harm their interests and they started a rally in the town on March 27 demanding its withdrawal.