Police suspects that Amrit Pal has fled to Nepal

Police are on the lookout for Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, who has been roaming around Punjab with weapons. Amritpal Singh's aides are caught in the manhunt, but he is showing signs of not getting caught. It has been reported that Amritpal Singh, who changed his appearance and left Delhi and Punjab police in the loop, has now fled to Nepal. It has been reported that the central government has asked the Nepalese government not to let Amritpal Singh escape and if he tries to escape with an Indian passport or a fake passport, he should be arrested. According to reports, the letter written by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to the Nepalese government states that Amritpal Singh is hiding in Nepal.