AIADMK has no individual dominance, says EPS

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami claims that there is no individual dominance in AIADMK and no one can destroy the party. EPS, addressing in Kamaraj's house wedding reception, held in Thanjavur on March 26 said that everyone in AIADMK has a spirit of service to carry on the work left by MGR and J Jayalalithaa. There is no personal dominance here, he added. He also said that he would call himself only as volunteer (thondan) but not as leader and he has come to this stage only by being generous. He also added that there are 1 lakh Palaniswami like him in the party and no one can destroy them. If not him, someone else from the party will grow up and rule, he opined. “Also, there are 1½ crore volunteers(thondargal) in AIADMK and no one can touch it. It is a party ruled by volunteers(thondargal).It is through their labor that AIADMK has came back and the government will be established,” he said.