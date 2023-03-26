Videos

LVM 3 lifted off from Sriharikota

The countdown for ISRO's LVM3 rocket carrying 36 satellites is set to lifted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on March26 morning at 9:00 am. India’s heavy launch vehicle, Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-III), will deploy 36 satellites of the UK-based Network Access Associated Ltd (OneWeb) to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) on Sunday. In this mission, LVM3 would place 36 OneWeb Gen-1 satellites totaling about 5,805 kg into a 450 km circular orbit with an inclination of 87.4 degrees. This is the sixth flight of LVM3. The LVM3 had five consecutive successful missions, including the Chandrayaan-2 mission.