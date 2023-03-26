Videos

Congress MLAs to stage protest in TN assembly

Condemning the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Member of Parliament, Congress MLAs in Tamil Nadu has decided to stage sit in protest inside the state assembly on March 27 night. K.Selvaperunthagai, Congress floor leader in the state assembly, told press that MLAs belong to the party will wear black attire and participate in the proceeding of ongoing budget session on the day. "We will hold placards saying #StandWithRahul and stage sit in protest by staying in the assembly throughout the night to show opposition," he said. He added that the party will move a special resolution in the assembly to prevent murder of democracy. On March 26, cadres of Congress party conducted a hunger strike in front of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's memorial in Sriperumbudur condemning the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. During the protest, cadres demanded the central government to withdraw case against their leader. A Gujarat court has convicted Rahul Gandhi over his remark on 'Modi' and sentenced him to 2 years of imprisonment. Following the conviction, he was disqualified as MP and Wayanad constituency has been declared vacant.