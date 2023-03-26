Videos

Congress launches ‘Satyagraha’ at Rajghat

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a coward and said her family has nurtured the democracy of this country with their blood. The Congress launched a day-long “Sankalp Satyagraha” in support of former party chief Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi on Sunday amid the city police imposing Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to prohibit gathering of more than five persons in the area. Congress’ top brass including president Mallilarjun Kharge, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among other senior leaders like K C Venugopal, P Chidambaram, and Jairam Ramesh took part in the protest while a large number of party workers gathered outside the venue despite the police refusing to grant permission for the “satyagraha.”