Videos

Anurag Thakur on Rahul's speech

After Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to jail in the BJP defamation case, his MP position has been revoked. Rahul Gandhi had accused the BJP government of being scared because he kept raising questions about Adani. Commenting on this, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has criticized Rahul Gandhi's speech showing Rahul Gandhi's political immaturity. He said that neither the central government nor the Lok Sabha had anything to do with Rahul Gandhi's MP disqualification and said that the Lok Sabha will abide by the Supreme Court's decision.