Allocation of Rs.200 crore for construction of 6-lane road

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that Rs.200 crore has been allocated to construct a 6-lane road for Tuticorin Port. 5.16 km. An allocation of Rs.200 crore has been made for the construction of a 6-lane highway. Nitin Gadkari posted on Twitter. In that he mentioned that this amount is allocated for the development of Tuticorin port.