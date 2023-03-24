Videos

AIADMK GC resolutions verdict likely to be delayed

The verdict on the case challenging July 11 AIADMK GC resolutions' validity was expected to be out on March 24 (today), however sources say that the case has not been listed for hearing in the Madras High Court as scheduled. According to sources, the judge is likely to decide on the date of giving out the verdict after O Panneerselvam's side files argument in writing by March 24. The High Court also sought AIADMK's interim general secretary Edappadi K Palanisami's response regarding this matter. The Madras High Court on March 21 heard pleas filed by ousted leaders O Panneerselvam, PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam and JCD Prabhakar against the AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami holding elections for the post of party general secretary and to injunct AIADMK from giving effect to July 11, 2022 general council resolutions.