Videos
Pack Of Dogs Chase Away A Majestic Lion In Gujarat
Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who is well-known for sharing interesting wildlife content, posted a video of dogs chasing away a lion in Gujarat. In the video, the lion can be seen freely roaming around in the village before a pack of dogs come rushing in, chasing away the majestic lion. The big cat soon ran towards a herd of cows that were standing nearby.
