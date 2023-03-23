Videos

Donald Trump arrest photos are fake, generated with AI

Photos posted on March 21 showing former U.S. President Donald Trump being restrained and dragged away by police officers are fake and were generated with artificial intelligence (AI) technology, according to Twitter’s Community Notes. Three photos showing Mr. Trump fighting and shouting at police officers trying to control him were re-posted by an entertainment account on Twitter that had around 1,24,000 followers. The account claimed that Mr. Trump had been arrested in “downtown Washington D.C.” The post was quickly retweeted thousands of times. However, Twitter’s added context feature flagged that the photos were AI generated, and showed the original account that made them. The user was verified with a blue tick due to their being affiliated with a verified organisation.