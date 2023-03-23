Videos

Denver High School shooting: Two HS administrators shot by student

Police were searching on March 22 for a Denver high school student who shot and wounded two faculty members as they were patting him down for weapons as part of a "safety plan" devised for the youth based on previous behavioral issues, officials said. The East High School student, identified by police as 17-year-old Austin Lyle, fled the shooting scene on foot immediately after the violence, which unfolded just before 10 a.m. local time. Neither police nor education authorities disclosed the specific conduct that led the school to adopt an individualized security protocol for the student. A wanted bulletin issued after the shooting included a photo of the student and of a car similar to one he might be driving. The dean of the school and another staff member were conducting the search when several shots were fired, and the student fled, apparently still armed with the handgun used in the attack. The two victims were taken to an area hospital where one was listed in critical condition and undergoing surgery, and the other was in serious but stable condition, Thomas said.