Videos

Link Aadhaar with voter ID: Deadline extended till Mar 31

The deadline for Aadhaar number-Voter ID card linking has been extended till March 31 this year. According to the Election Rules Amendment Act, 2021, which was passed in Parliament in December 2021, permission was given to link voter information with an Aadhaar number. Subsequently, the Election Commission of India has been ordered to complete the work of linking the Aadhaar number with the voter ID card, which started on August 1, 2021, by March 3, 2023. Following this, awareness is being created among college students and the public in all districts regarding the linking of Aadhaar with the voter ID card. After this, people all over the country, including in Tamil Nadu, started linking the voter ID number with the Aadhaar number. In this case, while the period was to end on the 31st, the Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification extending it until next year. Voters can register to link their Aadhaar number details with the voter list through the government official websites and through apps like the Voters Helpline Mobile App. Besides, it was informed that the Aadhaar number details can be given to the Voter Registration Officer or the Polling Station Officer and attached to the voter list.