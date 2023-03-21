Videos

TN Agri Budget 2023: New official website for TN farmers’ welfare

1. A new official website to be launched for TN farmers’ welfare. 2. A new portal called “GRAINS” (Grower Online Registration of Agriculture Input System) will be introduced in Tamil Nadu 3. Rs 2,337 crore allotted towards the State share of premium subsidy for crop insurance. 4. Rs 19 crore allocated for the availability of tomatoes throughout the year. 5. Rs 50 crore allocated for interest-free loan to develop animal husbandary. 6. Rs 29 crore allocated for the availability of onions throughout the year. 7. Rs 450 crore allocated for micro irrigation.