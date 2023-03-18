Videos

Vanathi Srinivasan on Annamalai's statement

Tamilnadu BJP State President K Annamalai on March 17 said that the Tamilnadu BJP doesn't want any ally with Dravidian parties and desires to contest the election alone. State President Annamalai's statement has created a controversies as BJP national president JP Natta already advised to work together with AIADMK. Meanwhile BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said "this is not the time to talk about Election related decisions and only BJP high-level committee will make the decision on this issue.