Rajinikanth attends Ind vs Aus 1st ODI in Mumbai

On March 17, Super Star Rajinikanth attended the first ODI match between India and Australia. His wife Lata also accompanied to watch the match held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Once Rajinikanth arrived at the stadium, he got the warm welcome by the Mumbai Cricket Association. Mumbai Cricket Association shared the picture of Rajinikanth enjoying the match with big smile, and we could see in the caption "Thalaiva in the house" Commentators also hailed him as India's superstar.