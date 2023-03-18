Videos

21 gun shot honour to Major Jayanth A

The mortal remains of Major Jayanth A of Army Aviation, who died in a chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh, arrived at Madurai for his last rites and he was cremated with full military honours. Collector Anish Shekhar, officers of the Indian Army paid a ceremonial tribute to Major Jayanth A at the airport. Following this, his body was taken to Jayamangalam near Periyakulam in an ambulance from airport where his relatives, friends and members of the public gathered at his residence and paid their respects.