Videos

NASA and Axiom Space Unveil Suit Redesign

NASA unveiled on March 15 a prototype for the spacesuit that astronauts will wear on the next mission to the Moon, scheduled for 2025. The suits' features, including a light band, high definition cameras an upgraded mobility, were demonstrated during an event at Space Center Houston in Texas. According to NASA, Axiom Space was the company selected to create the suits for the Artemis III mission "building on NASA’s years of research and expertise." Artemis III is expected to land astronauts, including the first woman, on the Moon following two Artemis test missions.