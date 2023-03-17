Videos
Milk producers to stage protest on March 17
The Milk Producers Welfare Union has announced that they will hold a strike from March 17 to insist on the increase in the purchase price of milk. While the negotiations with Minister Nasser have failed, due to the announcement of the strike, there is a problem in getting Aavin milk. Producers have insisted on increase of cow milk at Rs. 55.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android