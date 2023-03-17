Videos

A new exhibition for the Jewel House!

On May 26 this year, the historic diamond Koh-i-Noor (mountain of light) will be put up for display as a ‘symbol of conquest’ at the Tower of London. The new exhibition, which has courted controversy since its announcement, reportedly will explore the history and origin of the diamond in utmost detail. India has time and again demanded the repatriation of the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the United Kingdom, which currently sits in the crown worn by Queen Elizabeth II during her 1937 coronation. During the exhibition, the colonial past of the 105.6-carat diamond would be explained and the manner it was ‘given’ (taken away) to Britain in 1849. Koh-i-noor had changed several hands over centuries and was possessed by Mughals, Afghan Emirs, Iranian Shahs, and Sikh rulers before being taken away by the British.