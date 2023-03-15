Videos

TN CM Stalin honours 'The Elephant Whisperers' couple

On March 15, Tamilnadu CM MK Stalin met up with The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie who have been taking care of orphaned elephant calves at the state's camp. The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short on March 13 at the 95th Academy Awards. Tamilnadu Government has also announced ₹1 lakh each from CM Relief Fund for all 91 elephant caretakers in the 2 camps in the state and ₹9.1 cr to build homes for mahouts. ₹5 cr allotted to develop 'Elephant Camp' in Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Another it also reported that a new elephant camp with basic facilities would be built at Coimbatore Chavadi at the cost of ₹8 crore.