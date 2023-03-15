Videos

Is Quentin Tarantino working on his final film?

The filmmaker behind some of the most indelible movies of the past three decades, Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood among them, is putting together what sources say is being billed as his final movie. The Movie Critic is the name of the script that Tarantino wrote and is prepping to direct this fall, according to sources.Logline details are being kept in a suitcase, but sources describe the story as being set in late 1970s Los Angeles with a female lead at its center. It is possible the story focuses on Pauline Kael, one of the most influential movie critics of all time.