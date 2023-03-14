Videos

Stalin inaugurated the 50th Bridge 2023

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the 50th Bridge 2023 seminar at Nandambakkam Trade Centre, Chennai. The 50th Bridge Seminar was organized by the Department of Information Technology and Digital Services at the Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, Chennai. Inaugurating this, Chief Minister Stalin said that Karunanidhi was the father of information technology in Tamil Nadu. He said that the DMK government was the first to formulate the IT policy and the Dravidian model government is taking steps to take the first place in the IT sector. Chief Minister Stalin accused some people of using information technology to spread rumors and disrupt law and order.