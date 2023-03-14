Videos

DMK legislature party meeting on March 21

The meeting of the DMK legislature party will be held at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam on March 21. An announcement issued by chief government whip Govi Chezhian said that the meeting of the DMK MLAs would be chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at 5pm in Kalaignar Arangam in the party headquarters. The chief government whip insisted that the party MLAs must compulsorily attend the meeting, which is expected to deliberate on the floor strategy to be adopted by party legislators during the Budget session of the State Assembly commencing on March 20.