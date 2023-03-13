Videos

Annamalai seeks Centre’s intervention

BJP state president K Annamalai on March 12, wrote a letter to Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, seeking his intervention to repatriate 16 Tamil Nadu fishermen from Sri Lanka. “We bring to your attention yesterday’s arrest of 16 fishermen from Pudukkottai and Nagapatiinam by the Sri Lankan Navy. Two fishing boats belonging to them have also been seized during the arrest,” said Annamalai in his letter to the Union Minister. He requested the intervention of the EAM for the early reparation of the detainees.