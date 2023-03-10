Videos

Schools to function on this Saturday in Tamilnadu

The District Primary Education Officer has announced on Friday that all schools in Chennai would remain open on Saturday that is on March 11. According to a statement, "Saturday will be a full working day following the schedule of Monday." Classes 6 to 10 in all categories of high and secondary schools will follow the Monday schedule as a full working day. Similarly, all High School and Senior High School Headmasters are requested to ensure that all examination centers are prepared for the Higher Secondary Public Examination which is scheduled to commence on March 13.