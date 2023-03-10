Videos

Online Gambling: TN Speaker Appavu slams RN Ravi

Tamilnadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has said on March 14 that the Tamilnadu Assembly has the power to enact Online Rummy Prohibition Act. Speaking to reporters, he said, "I don't know what Law Governor said that the Assembly don't have the power to ban online Rummy. I think he should have used the right words." He also said that Online Rummy was not a "skill" game but a "kill" game and added that there was some pressure on the Governor not to approve the resolution passed unanimously by the Assembly. It may be noted that after Governor R.N. Ravi returned the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and regulation of Online Games bill passed by the Assembly on October 19, 2022, the state cabinet met on March 9 and decided to re-enact the same law. There has been a growing demand in Tamil Nadu for enacting a law to ban online gambling as more than 44 people have lost their lives in the states falling into the trap of online gambling and rummy. Now Governor's decision of returning the bill has created the new controvery among the politicians and public.