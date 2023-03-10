Videos

Kosasthalaiyar river changes into yellow colour

In Ennore, Chennai, the estuary where the Kosasthalaiyar River and the sea meet, has plenty of fish, crabs and eels. The fish available here is very tasty, fish lovers compete to buy it. The people of 8 fishing villages around Ennore depend on this river and live by fishing in this river using piper boats. The section of Ennore Kosasthalaiyar River suddenly turned yellow at around 1½ o'clock on March 9 afternoon.Gradually it spread across the river and gave the river a yellow appearance. Afraid of this, the fishermen have demanded that the Tamil Nadu government and officials take appropriate action.