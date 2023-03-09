Videos

Migrants issue: Guidelines issued to avert panic

Head of the TN police force, DGP C Sylendra Babu has issued guidelines to avert the panic and confusion arising out of fake videos on alleged attacks of migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu. Across the State, the police were advised to do identification of companies and factories, employing migrant labourers and taking an account of their numbers, sex, age composition, native State etc. Police personnel are asked to conduct meetings with them to assure them that they are safe and secure in Tamil Nadu. Station inspectors are asked to nominate one liaison person from among the migrant labourers per every company or factory as one-point contact between the SHO and migrant labourers. The helpline number of the city or the district should be shared with them. This person should be added in the WhatsApp group of the inspector, which is created for migrant labourers. Day and night patrolling in the places of work and of stay to prevent any petty offences against migrant labourers.