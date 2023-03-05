Videos

With evidence about LTTE chief Prabhakaran, I will meet the media: Pazha Nedumaran

"Announcement that Prabhakaran is alive has given new hope & enthusiasm to all Sri Lankan Tamils. If we want to reveal the proof that he's alive, I'll call you & reveal the proof. As soon as I get the evidence, I will meet the media and release it, said Tamil activist Pazha Nedumaran. In Feb. 2023, Nedumaran said that Prabhakaran is alive and is living with his wife and daughter. He also said that he made this announcement with the permission of Prabhakaran. In May 2009, after the final battle between LTTE and Sri Lankan army, it was announced that Prabhakaran was killed by the army and related photographs were released.