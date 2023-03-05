Videos

Tree falls on auto in T Nagar: Woman died

A 38-year-old woman, a person with disability died in an accident after a tree uprooted and fell on an autorickshaw in which she was traveling on North Boag Road in T Nagar on mARCH 04 evening. The deceased woman was identified as Suryah Arasakumar, a resident of West Mada Street in Nungambakkam. She was working as a staff at TIIC (Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation) in Nandanam. She boarded the autorickshaw near her office and was traveling home when the accident happened.