Videos
Tree falls on auto in T Nagar: Woman died
A 38-year-old woman, a person with disability died in an accident after a tree uprooted and fell on an autorickshaw in which she was traveling on North Boag Road in T Nagar on mARCH 04 evening. The deceased woman was identified as Suryah Arasakumar, a resident of West Mada Street in Nungambakkam. She was working as a staff at TIIC (Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation) in Nandanam. She boarded the autorickshaw near her office and was traveling home when the accident happened.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android