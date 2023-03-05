Videos

Lightning flash illuminates sky in Toronto during thundersnow

An eyewitness captured footage of rare thundersnow on March 3 in Toronto, Canada's largest city. Thundersnows are rare meteorological occurrences, with snow falling and lighting. The snowfall tends to muffle the sound of the thunders. Weather service Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for Toronto, noting that the most dangerous conditions were expected between about 9 p.m. and midnight when snowfall rates reached 5 to 8 centimeters per hour.