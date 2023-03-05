Videos

Lightning flash illuminates sky in Toronto during thundersnow

An eyewitness captured footage of rare thundersnow on March 3 in Toronto, Canada's largest city. Thundersnows are rare meteorological occurrences, with snow falling and lighting. The snowfall tends to muffle the sound of the thunders. Weather service Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for Toronto, noting that the most dangerous conditions were expected between about 9 p.m. and midnight when snowfall rates reached 5 to 8 centimeters per hour.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in