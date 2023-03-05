Videos

Bihar & TN Govt. are fully working for the safety of migrants : Bihar delegation

A delegation of Bihar bureaucrats on March 05, visited the city and held discussions with Tamil Nadu government officials regarding the safety of the Bihari workers living in the state. The visiting bureaucrats expressed satisfaction at the cooperation offered by TN government and suggested confidence building measures to allay the doubts triggered by fake videos in the minds of Bihari workers living in Tamil Nadu. Addressing media persons in the company of Tamil Nadu public secretary D Jagannathan, Bihar Rural Development Secretary D Balamurugan said, "Bihar and TN governments are fully working for them. Fake videos have raised some doubts in the minds of some workers. Some of them (workers) are assuming that it is an original video. Their doubts must be cleared. Some confidence building measures must be taken. This is our first day. We will be visiting more places and interacting with district officials," Balamurugan added. "Information suggests that fake videos emanated from Tirupur and Coimbatore. So, we have planned to visit those places, " Balamurugan added. Tamil Nadu public secretary D Jagannathan read out a letter Bihar Chief Secretary wrote to TN Chief Secretary reading, "The Government of Bihar is grateful to Tamil Nadu government for the support extended and assurance given regarding safety of Bihar workers living in Tamil Nadu. A cordial and harmonious relationship exists." Earlier in the day, a similar team from Jharkhand had visited four places apart from Chennai and presented a satisfactory report before leaving.