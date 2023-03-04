Videos

Bihar govt team to visit TN over "attacks" on migrants

A four-member special team is leaving for Tamil Nadu on March 4 to assist those migrant workers hailing from Bihar who wanted to return to their native places in the wake of an alleged attack on them. The team has been constituted on the directive of chief minister Nitish Kumar. On March 3, chief minister Nitish Kumar gave a direction to send a special team to Tamil Nadu after a delegation of BJP under the stewardship of the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha called on him, seeking the CM's intervention on alleged attacks on migrant workers hailing from Bihar in Tamil Nadu.