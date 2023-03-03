Videos

T'malai ATM heist : 1 more held from Kolar

Tiruvannamalai police nabbed one more person in connection with the February 12 theft of Rs 72.50 lakh cash from four ATMs including two in Tiruvannamalai town and one each in Kalasapakkam and Polur towns in the same district. The name of the apprehended person was cited as Nijamuddin of Kolar gold fields in Karnataka. He was brought to Tiruvannamalai town on March 02, where he is presently being interrogated in a secluded location, sources said. With Nijamuddin the number nabbed in the ATM case rose to five. Other than the vehicle used for the getaway and Rs 3 lakh cash being seized, police are yet to trace the remaining cash.